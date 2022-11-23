EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank saw hundreds of people line up for their holiday feast all day Wednesday.

Volunteer coordinator for EPFH, Sofia Valenzuela said they are seeing new customers at the food bank every day.

Just on Wednesday they had over 1,300 people come get their meals.

“We have noticed that as a result of inflation and food shortages that we are dealing in our community, we have noticed an increase in demand and therefore an increase of people that we receive during the week,” said Valenzuela.

The organization is always in need of volunteers to help distribute the food, especially during holidays.

Valenzuela said anyone can sign up or make a donation to help feed those in need.

The food bank will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will resume with regular hours the following day from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.

You can sign up to volunteer or make a donation by visiting El Pasoans Fighting Hunger website.

