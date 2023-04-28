EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re looking to dine out in the Borderland, Lola Rose is the place to go for any special occasion.

While the restaurant opened its doors in December of 2022, Co-owner Carlos Ibrahim Sanchez says he’s seen an increase in sales throughout the six months.

“There is no host stand, we really want you to feel like you’re coming into a house. To be welcomed and greeted by people,” Sanchez said.

Losa Rose is known for its unique decor, but it’s the Mediterranean dishes made by Co-owner and Chef Marco Olivares that has brought the restaurant in full circle.

“Me and my wife traveled through the Mediterranean when we were younger. So, we would spend a lot of time in Spain and Italy and France, and we just fell in love with the culture and the style of food,” Olivares said.

Sanchez says they wanted to marry Mediterranean and cocktails together when he and Olivares began to explore their options.

“Our minds kind of clash together, it was a lot of great first sessions just kind of spit balling ideas and kind of going through a lot of things and his expertise is phenomenal and I just couldn’t ask for a better partner.” said Sanchez.

Offering cocktails such as their number one seller. A coconut water and citrus cordial called “Noche in Acapulco”.

The restaurant also offers brunch on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner Tuesday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Looking to dine? Check out their menu at Lola Rose click here, like them on Facebook Lola Rose or check out their Instagram Lolarose_ep.

