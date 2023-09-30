EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (9-West, 11-12-7, 40 points) are set for its inaugural meeting against Charleston Battery for the final Saturday night home match of the 2023 regular season.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS CHARLESTON BATTERY – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 @ 7:30 P.M. MT – SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Stream: ESPN+

Watch: KTSM.com, Estrella TV 9.2

ALL-TIME SERIES

This is the first-ever match between El Paso and Charleston.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC (9TH WESTERN CONFERENCE, 11-12-7, 40 PTS)

Despite the draw against Phoenix Rising FC last Saturday, El Paso played one of its best games of the season and will look to build on the positives from that performance as it continues the fight for a 2023 playoff spot.

“The mindset is to make the playoffs,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said about the team’s mentality heading into the match against Charleston. “We know we need three points. Our playoff run has started; it’s do or die for us in these next four games [in the regular season].”

Locomotive is one point below the playoff line and has a game in hand over 8th-place Monterey Bay FC. In addition to needing a win against Charleston, El Paso will be hoping for losses from Monterey Bay, Oakland Roots SC and Rio Grande Valley FC to end the weekend on a positive note.

CHARLESTON BATTERY (3RD EASTERN CONFERENCE, 16-7-8, 56 PTS)

Under the helm of Head Coach Ben Pirmann, the Battery made a successful return to the playoffs, are competing for a top-three finish and could set a new league record in season-to-season points turnaround.

One of Charleston’s key players this season has been 17-year-old Fidel Barajas, who last week became the ninth-youngest player in league history to record a multi-goal game with his brace against FC Tulsa. He’s also among the top three assisters in the league, so Locomotive will need to find a way to limit any goal opportunity he can create.

ADDITIONAL INFO

