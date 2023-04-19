EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC will be recognizing three environmental non-profits for their services to the Borderland in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 during their soccer game.

The game will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest University Park located at 1414 Geronimo Dr. El Paso Locomotive FC will be playing against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The three non-profits that will be honored are Eco El Paso, El Paso Zoo Society and Green Hope Project, according to the release sent by the team.

The team say El Paso Zoo Society and Green Hope Project will have tables at the stadium to educate the Borderland on ways to get involved and become more sustainable.

Eco El Paso is a non-profit foundation that was founded in 2008, dedicated to teaching sustainable community development and living in the hot-arid climate of the El Paso region. The non-profit works with multiple professionals in construction and energy to promote eco-sensitive and energy-efficient community planning such as, building design, construction and facility maintenance.

For those interested in volunteering with Eco El Paso, click here.

El Paso Zoo Society is a non-profit that was founded in 1963, dedicated to maintaining the growth and success of the El Paso Zoo. The society partners with the zoo to develop programs and exhibits that promote wildlife conservation and the planets global ecosystem.

For those interested in volunteering with El Paso Zoo, click here.

Green Hope Project is a non-profit that was founded in 2019, dedicated to promoting fun ways to learn and educate the Borderland about environmentalism by hosting free art workshops and community clean ups. The project played a big role in bringing Portuguese artist, Bordalo II, to create the mountain lion mural made of recycled trash in Downtown, according to the team’s release.

For those interested in volunteering with Green Hope Project, click here