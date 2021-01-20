Locals reflect as newly sworn-in vice president makes history

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s an eternal moment in U.S. history — Kamala Harris has officially been sworn in as the first woman vice president and the first vice president of color.



This historic milestone is giving hope to local women and others.



Vice President Harris is breaking down racial and gender barriers. This sets the example that any woman who puts her mind to it can achieve anything.

“As a mixed-race woman — my father was white and mother was black — I am finally seeing that people like me are accepted in every segment of society. Socially, politically, educationally,” said Ouisa D. Davis, a local attorney.



Davis is one of many women celebrating the historic inauguration of vice president Harris — a testament to the American dream.

“Parents have an opportunity to show their children that they can make the world a better place in any role in America,” Davis shared. “Even if it’s the highest-elected office in the land, they can participate in America.”



Davis said that Harris being sworn in as vice president not only proves women of her generation can accomplish these things, but younger generations can as well.

“This shows young girls and young women that anything is possible,” Davis said. “There are two things that are necessary: No. 1: you got to do the work. You’ve got to get your education, and you’ve got to plan your future. No. 2: you have to show up. You have to be involved in the community. You have to know (what) the struggles of people not in power are.”



The president of the Indian Student Association at UTEP said he has high hopes for Harris working on legislation that would benefit international students studying in the U.S., as her parents were both immigrants who came to America to study.

“She’s going to add in some benefits for the internationals as well. That’s going to be a huge help for the internationals and we are so proud,” Jeevarathinam Senthilkumar said. “She knows the pain of the international community and how they come here and struggle.”



Davis shared a reminder for parents to be engaged with their children’s education and let them dream big. “You frame their souls, you open them to opportunity and possibility, and then you let them dream. Once they have decided what that dream is, then you encourage them, but you always want your children to do a little better than you.”



The local attorney also encourages young women to get involved in the community by encouraging and inspiring young girls to be the best they can be.