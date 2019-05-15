Video: Centennial football team shows questionable practice techniques

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KRQE) - Video of a vicious hit at a Centennial High School football practice has some residents concerned about its coach's tactics. It happened during an organized drill in front of the coach, and it appears to be condoned.

Many find this hard to believe in this day and age, where so much emphasis has been placed on concussions and proper tackling. The video was shot during practice at the powerhouse Las Cruces campus.

The video from fall 2017 shows two students being hyped up by their teammates. Front and center in the crowd is head coach Aaron Ocampo, who watches as one player goes into a sprint and delivers a full-speed hit with the top of his helmet on a helpless teammate.

According to the New Mexico Activities Association, that type of spearing has been banned in every level of football, even in practice.

In a game, that would lead to a personal foul and possible ejection.

The NMAA says the school district was aware of this video when it first surfaced two seasons ago, and the district dealt with it internally.

A spokesperson with the Las Cruces School District told KRQE News 13 in a statement that they do not condone this type of behavior. KRQE asked if Ocampo was ever disciplined, but officials would not say.

KRQE News 13 did reach Coach Ocampo, but he declined to comment on the story. Centennial High went 11-1 last season and lost in the state semis.