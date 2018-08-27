Police Arrest Four Suspects in Deadly Sunday Shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Las Cruces Police arrested four people – two women and two men – suspected in a deadly Sunday evening shooting.

Raymond Hernandez, 29, was killed.

Alexis Hernandez, 25, Destiny Lara, 24, Gabriel Ortiz, 32, and Noel Salazar, 18, have each been charged with a first-degree felony count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, a second-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, and a third-degree felony count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

LCPD said shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, police were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the corner of Bowman Avenue and Martinez Street. Officers arrived to find Hernandez with at least one gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police located several spent shell casings in the area where Hernandez was located.

Investigators believe Alexis Hernandez and Raymond Hernandez, who are not related, were in a relationship and an ongoing dispute. The dispute somehow escalated prior to shots being fired Sunday evening.

A witness told police that a white Kia Optima was seen leaving the scene of the shooting. Police located the vehicle at a residence on the 2600 block of Dr. King Way. Alexis Hernandez, Ortiz and Salazar were taken into custody at that residence. Police located Lara on Monday at another address in Las Cruces.

Investigators executed a search warrant Monday on the home on Dr. King Way and located a handgun believed to be used in the shooting.

All four suspects will be booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where they will be held, initially, without bond.