New Mexico Senator Tom Udall tours Las Cruces migrant facility

Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) - Thursday afternoon New Mexico Senator Tom Udall paid a visit to Las Cruces faith-based migrant center La Calvario. There he received a tour of the facility and met with refugees.

During his tour, Udall emphasized the need for volunteers and funding. He explained the influx of migrants moving through the southern part of the state are outnumbering their resources.

"Border patrol is dropping people off at communities with absolutely no notice, I mean this is testing the limits... and that's why we are asking for reimbursement for these kinds of resources," said Udall.

The senator stating that the state of New Mexico has requested a reimbursement for 30 million dollars from the government.

Udall also explained he is proud of what the Borderland community is doing for the migrants.

"The border community here in Las Cruces and the border community in Deming we've had visits with individuals from both... are really stepping forward in a big way to help out in what I'm calling a humanitarian crisis,” Udall stated.

A 'crisis' he says that relates to the lack of resources. Clarifying that he does not agree with President Trump's decision on funding a border wall, explaining that the money should be redirected to border cities and aiding migrants.