New LCPD operation raises awareness for vehicle burglaries

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Auto theft and car burglaries are on the rise, with an eight percent spike in this month.

The Las Cruces Police Department has a new way of helping the community, kicking off its operation called, "Oops, I Left My Car Door Unlocked."

The operation was held overnight on Tuesday by LCPD patrol officers working the graveyard shift.

The officers conducted the operation in several neighborhoods throughout Las Cruces, checking to see if parked cars are locked.

For those that were left unlocked, police placed a door hanger inside to make the owner aware of the dangers they may face.

"I think it's great, I think it's something that's going to help benefit a lot of people," said Jaden McClure, a Las Cruces resident.

LCPD reported more than 140 car break-ins were reported in March.

Spokesperson Dan Trujillo told KTSM that the department typically sees an increase of car burglaries during warmer months.

"These are auto burglaries where vehicles are left unlocked," he explained, "sometimes left with windows down and sometimes keys left in the ignition which turns into auto theft."

The operation will continue through the summer months during the evening.