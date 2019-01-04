Man killed while crossing El Paseo Road in Las Cruces

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An Alamogordo man was struck and killed by a car Tuesday evening in Las Cruces

The man killed was identified as Randolph Delfin Jr., 47, according to a Las Cruces Police Department news release. He was hit by two vehicles while trying to cross in the 1300 block of El Paseo Road.

Delfin was taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police said Delfin was crossing East to West in a dimly-lit area, away from the crosswalk. He also darted across while traffic was passing.

According to traffic investigators, Delfin was hit by a Dodge Challenger driven by a 22-year-old man and a For Expedition driven by a 19-year-old man. Police said both drivers stopped and cooperated with investigators.