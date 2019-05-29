Man attempted to strangle girlfriend with infant in baby carrier, Las Cruces police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - An argument over a $30 neck brace intended to be used to support his newborn daughter's head led to the arrest of a Las Cruces man on child abuse charges Monday.

Raymond Lonergan, 31, is charged with child abuse, aggravated battery against a household member, criminal damage to property, and interference with communications.

Police say they were called to a home in the 800 block of Alamo Street around noon Memorial Day. Investigators allege that Lonergan got into an argument with his girlfriend over the neck brace that would help support his 17-day-old newborn daughter's neck while she was in a chest-mounted baby carrier.

While carrying the baby in the carrier, he allegedly began berating his girlfriend. She told police she tried to call Lonergan's mother, but he grabbed her cell phone and smashed it before she could call for help.

She said she was able to grab the phone and retreat into a bedroom where she tried to call the police. With their daughter still in the baby carrier, Lonergan allegedly followed her into a bedroom, shoved her onto the bed, got on top of her, placed his left forearm across her throat and strangled her.

He's also accused of placing his fingers in her mouth which made it difficult for his girlfriend to breathe.

Officers arrived shortly thereafter and located Lonergan inside the home where he was detained. Investigators interviewed Lonergan who corroborated most of the allegations made against him.

Lonergan was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he's initially being held without bond.