Locally-owned Las Cruces grocery store to close in October

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A locally-owned grocery store is set to close its doors for good in October.

Toucan Market has been open since 2005.

Richard Cole, one of Toucan Market's owners, tells KTSM that this is a decision that he has to make because of the lack of sales.

"It makes me feel sad along with our employees, we have some local vendors that make a market within our store and they may not have a place to put their goods anymore," Cole said.

Cole says within the next 6 weeks the store will start to sell down the inventory within it.

According to the City of Las Cruces, the most economic impact will be felt at the stores and restaurants in the plaza where Toucan Market is located.

Employees tell KTSM that they are sad to see the Toucan Market close because it was a good place to work.