LC Utilities and first responders join for gas line strike training

Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) - Gas line ruptures are something that happens more frequently than you may think. The city of Las Cruces was out today making sure its employees have up to date training when it comes to dealing with a potentially dangerous situation.

The annual event started with a lecture brought by Enertech, a pipeline response, and mock line company. They informed first responders and utility workers from the city on new and updated tips when working with ruptured gas lines.

The second part of the training required a live mock gas line strike and the city says it helps them with out of the ordinary events.

"Our priority is to have customer safety, so if we prepare for anything that happens out of the normal then we're ready for it," Gas Operations and Compliance Coordinator Ramiro Pereyra tells KTSM.

NM 811 works closely with all parts of the city to keep everyone informed in where they should watch out for pipes.

If you would like information on any type of utility lines that may be on your property or area you are constructing, you can contact NM 811 simply by dialing '811'.