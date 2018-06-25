Las Cruces woman with Down Syndrome helps NMSU Aggies Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - It’s 10:30 a.m. on a Wednesday at New Mexico State University.

The football team is wrapping up practice and 21-year-old Marisa Martinez heads down to the field, pushing a cart full of fruit.

Coach Don Decker is in charge of the weight room and hired Marisa as an assistant through a program at Mayfield High School which helps students with Down syndrome find jobs in the community.

Decker told KTSM, “I said, ma’am, we’ve got plenty of work for you to do around here with our nutrition, cleaning bars and keeping everything stocked.”

Marisa has been working with the Aggies since Nov. 2016.

She brings the team food after practice, stocks the fridge and makes sure the weights are put away properly.

Decker said, “Every day she shows up…she’s so excited to be here and do her job and make a difference.”

Marisa’s dad, Ramy Martinez, said the job helps her with her symptoms.

He said, "Just from being here, her speech has improved. Her confidence has improved, also. She feels like she can do anything no matter what."

Ramy added, “She always does her best.”

When the Aggies won the Arizona Bowl last season, the team gave Marisa a championship pendant to wear around her neck. Her dad also received a championship ring for helping the team.

Decker said, “This was a gesture on Coach Martin’s part and Mario Moccia’s part to let them know they truly are part of the staff and part of this family.”

The Aggies 2018 season kicks off Aug. 25. at Aggie Memorial Stadium.