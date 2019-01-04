Las Cruces News

Las Cruces woman killed in Sonoma Ranch crash identified

Jan 04, 2019

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 07:24 AM MST

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) - Las Cruces police identified the woman killed in the Dec. 29 two-vehicle crash on Sonoma Ranch Boulevard as 75-year-old Syrilda Kopke.

Las Cruces police were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and White Sage Arc about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. 

According to police, Kopke was critically injured in the crash and airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso where she then died.

Traffic investigators determined Kopke was driving a 2005 Honda Civic heading east on White Sage Arc and ran a stop sign where the road intersects with Sonoma Ranch Boulevard. Investigators say a 1999 GMC Yukon was heading south on Sonoma Ranch when it collided broadside with the Civic.

According to police, the 33-year-old driver of the Yukon was not seriously injured in the crash. 

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash and no citations or charges are expected in this case.

 

