Las Cruces woman killed in Sonoma Ranch crash identified

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) - Las Cruces police identified the woman killed in the Dec. 29 two-vehicle crash on Sonoma Ranch Boulevard as 75-year-old Syrilda Kopke.

Las Cruces police were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and White Sage Arc about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

According to police, Kopke was critically injured in the crash and airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso where she then died.

Traffic investigators determined Kopke was driving a 2005 Honda Civic heading east on White Sage Arc and ran a stop sign where the road intersects with Sonoma Ranch Boulevard. Investigators say a 1999 GMC Yukon was heading south on Sonoma Ranch when it collided broadside with the Civic.

According to police, the 33-year-old driver of the Yukon was not seriously injured in the crash.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash and no citations or charges are expected in this case.