Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office Alexis Valdivia

LAS CRUCES, N.M.(KTSM) - A two-year-old girl in was locked out of her home late at night as her siblings and mother slept, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded at about 11 p.m. to a house in the 2700 block of Dona Ana Road after a neighbor saw the toddler outside alone, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

The mother, 27-year-old Alexis Valdivia, was allegedly asleep along with three other children, all under the age of 9.

Detectives got a warrant to search the house and found drug paraphernalia throughout the house, including in the children's rooms, the release said.

Valdivia was arrested on suspicion of child abuse with the possession of paraphernalia and the children were placed in the care of a family member, the release said.