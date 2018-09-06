Las Cruces Police investigating toddler's death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MGN Online

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) - A 2-year-old's death is being investigated by the Las Cruces Police Department.

The toddler was unresponsive and taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center at about 3 a.m. Thursday. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arrival, according to a City of Las Cruces press release.

The cause of the girl’s death is unknown at this time, the release said.

No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made, but police are interviewing the girl’s relatives and potential witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.