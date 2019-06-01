Las Cruces police investigating suspicious death

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Las Cruces police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found on the sidewalk early Saturday morning.

The victim, said to be in his late 20s to early 30s, was found in the 800 block of East Idaho. Police are withholding his identification until his family has been notified.

Las Cruces Detective Frank Torres tells KTSM police are treating the man's death as suspicious pending autopsy results. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Las Cruces Police dispatch at 575-526-0795.