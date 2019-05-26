Las Cruces Mayor promotes cycling during annual bike ride

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - May is National Bike Month and to cap it off dozens in Las Cruces cycled the streets with Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

"As a kid growing up, I used to ride my bike to elementary school and enjoyed it quite a bit," Mayor Miyagishima said.

The annual mayor's bike ride is a five-mile ride throughout the city of Las Cruces.

"It reminded me of Forrest Gump when they saw him running and just joined in. I saw someone on her bike turn around and joined our group," Mayor Miyagishima said.

The event continues to have more participants. Residents such as Renee and Lester Frank say it's because the city is becoming more bike-friendly, "What they've done in putting in bike lanes has made it a lot better and easier to ride around town. I'd like to see more of that. We have people who advocate and really work with the city to do that."

The low-speed tour offered local the chance to sight-see their own city at a smooth pace.

"This was a ride in the park. It was great and just lovely to have a chance to see everything. We could even talk," Renee Frank said.

On Saturday, June 1st, there will be a bike movie showing at the Fountain Theater where they will be accepting donations towards the Las Cruces bike community.