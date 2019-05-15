Las Cruces man sentenced for kidnapping, beating ex-girlfriend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A Las Cruces man will spend the next 23 years in prison following a violent incident with his ex-girlfriend last year.

As KTSM previously reported, police arrested Manuel O. Chavez, 27, in January 2018 after he reportedly beat the woman and held against her will.

According to a news release, witnesses testified that they heard a woman screaming for help as Chavez dragged her by her hair into the Las Cruces apartment.

The victim testified that Chavez hit and choked her several times. Investigators also found a smashed cell phone, broken jewelry, damaged to the victim's apartment.

According to the release, a Las Cruces jury convicted Chavez of kidnapping, aggravated battery against a household member, and criminal damage to the property of a household member.

“All the credit should go to the hardworking prosecutors in the office," Dona Ana County District Attorney Mark D’Antonio said. "It is their determination and commitment to bringing justice for the victim that won this case, we all are working together to keep our community safe.”