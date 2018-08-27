Las Cruces man dies in Sunday shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A Las Cruces man has died after being shot late Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Bowman and Martinez.

Police say the 29-year-old man had at least one gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center, where was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

According to a news release, no charges have yet been filed and no arrests were made.

Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Stay with KTSM for updates.