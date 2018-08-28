Las Cruces Police Department Grandison

Las Cruces Police Department Grandison

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) - A 35-year-old man was allegedly captured on camera shoplifting more than $900 worth of merchandise, including a Dallas Cowboys jerseys, from Sears.

Dwayne Grandison was arrested by the Las Cruces Police Department and is facing fourth-degree felony counts of shoplifting.

Police said he was seen on surveillance cameras taking several items of clothing and leaving without paying. Two women were allegedly helped him placing the merchandise near the exit so Grandison could grab them on his way out.

Sears employees were able to get his license plate number, which police used to find his home and vehicle, with the stolen merchandise in the backseat, police said.

Among the items stolen from Sears were Cowboy jerseys, Levi's jeans and other clothes.

Grandison was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond.