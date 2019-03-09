Las Cruces fire seriously injures man, damages apartments

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - A man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Las Cruces apartment fire on Friday.

Las Cruces police arrived at an apartment on E. Lucero Avenue where they found a 35-year-old man outside of the residence suffering from injuries.

Fire officials were able to put out the fire in a central apartment and were able to clear two units on either side.

The center apartment received major damage while the other two units suffered smoke and water damage.

No additional injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.