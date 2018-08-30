Las Cruces Fire Department training for high-risk buildings

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM)- - The Las Cruces Fire Department is doing extra training to prepare for fires in taller buildings.

The training is designed to make sure firefighters know how to respond to fires in buildings three stories or higher.

It starts with a briefing to explain the hypothetical situation the fire crews will be placed in.

From there, they suit up to become fully equipped, which includes putting on oxygen masks.

Firefighters are then required to go up nine flights of stairs carrying a dry hose and equipment.

Wednesday's simulated situation put firefighters in a smoke filled flight of stairs with a fire on one of the higher floors.

LCFD told KTSM although there are not very many buildings in Las Cruces that are more than 3 floors tall, it's still important for them to be prepared.

"They're going to be carrying all of their gear on air and experiencing probably something different than what they're use to," said Michael Daniels a Battalion Chief at LCFD.

This is the second week of the three week training for LCFD.

Firefighters part of the training told KTSM they feel good about what they learned and know they are better trained in case of an emergency.