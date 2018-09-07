Las Cruces elementary students relocated following years-long mold problem

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Students and staff of Columbia Elementary School were forced to evacuate to another Las Cruces campus after years of mold damage and issues with air quality.

Columbia Elementary students were relocated to Vista Middle School Thursday afternoon, and remained there for the day.

Beginning Friday, all Columbia students will be taken to Centennial High School, where officials say they will continue receiving instruction until the issue is fixed.

Some parents tell KTSM that they are concerned about their children's health and the lack of response from the district.

"They need to have better communication with parents, and they need to have answers for us parents because if we call we want to know every child is accounted for," one parent said.

According to Las Cruces Public Schools, repair costs are estimated at about $5 million.