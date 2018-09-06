Las Cruces driver charged in July hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police have identified and charged a Las Cruces man suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in July.

As KTSM previously reported, the crash happened at about 10 p.m. on July 14 on the 2600 block of west Picacho Avenue.

Police say Dennis H. Porter Jr., 39, allegedly hit the pedestrian, 49, as he was walking across Picacho. The man was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Porter then allegedly fled the scene.

Investigators later found Porter's vehicle after he sought help repairing front-end damage and a broken mirror.

According to a news release, investigators interviewed the suspect, who acknowledged his involvement in the crash.

Porter was charged, but not arrested. Officials say a criminal summons will be issued for his appearance in court.