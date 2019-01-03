Gov. Lujan Grisham signs executive order to end PARCC testing

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) - With the glide of her pen Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham did away with the controversial PARCC testing.

In two orders she directed the Public Education Department to move away from high stakes testing, then officially suspended use of PARCC.

The governor is working with a team of educators and lawmakers to create a blended evaluation that takes New Mexico's unique educational system into consideration.

"To do everything we can to meet the needs address the achievement gaps of our students," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

Lujan-Grisham says come March, students will likely still be taking some elements of the PARCC test, but by August the state will be running on a different type of evaluation.

