Four arrested in alleged drive-by shooting that injured Anthony teens

Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A drive-by shooting in Anthony, N.M. that injured two teens was allegedly carried out by three teens and one other man, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office said.

Four people were arrested in connection with a Tuesday night shooting in the 400 block of Tierra Dorado, which sent two brothers, 18-year-old and 14-year-old, to the hospital.

Deputies said that the boys went to the window after hearing honking and whistling coming from the outside.

That is when David Hidalgo, 16, allegedly fired a 12-gauge shotgun from a vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the car was owned by Richard Garcia, 21, but driven by Vanessa Sosa Martinez, 18. Garcia was in the car as a passenger as was Oscar Guardian, 17, deputies said.

All four were arrested by sheriff deputies and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond. Guardian is facing three counts of conspiracy to commit a second-degree felony, while the other three are charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, shooting at a dwelling causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and three counts of conspiracy to commit a second-degree felony.