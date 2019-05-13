Former Las Cruces rec-league coach to be sentenced in cases involving underage teens

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dona Ana County Detention Center

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - - A former Las Cruces recreation-league football coach is expected to be sentenced in two separate cases involving underage teens on Monday.

As KTSM previously reported, David "Day-Day" Spears, was charged with seven counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor after a party on the Fourth of July in 2018. When LCPD arrived, they said about 30-40 people appeared to be at the home but fled before police could identify them. Inside the home, police found marijuana and alcohol.

Police learned that a 15-year-old girl stole keys to the rental home that belonged to her mother and allowed Spears to host the party.

At the time of Spears' arrest, he was out on bond after a December 2017 indictment for Criminal Sexual Penetration. The indictment alleged he forced a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him back in 2016.

As part of a plea agreement, Spears pleaded "no contest" to a lesser charge of Attempt to Commit Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Child and "no contest" to only two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor."

Spears will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in Las Cruces Judge Conrad Perera's court.