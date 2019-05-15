Doña Ana Elementary students offer solutions for rural roads

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A group of Las Cruces area elementary students are working together to find solutions to the rural roads in their neighborhoods.

17 third graders from Doña Ana Elementary School addressed the Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.

The students explained how culverts and curbs would help divert water from Sal Si Puedes, Rocca Secca, and La Reina roads.

According to a news release, some students reported having their bus stops changed several times due to a shift in road conditions shift after heavy rains.

“This is something we all hear in our communities: our roads need attention," Dist. 4 Commissioner Isabella Solis said. "The county is moving forward with Phase 1 of a $10.2 million road initiative, and while I can’t make any promises, I’m confident we can work towards a second phase with some of the suggestions brought before us today."

Officials say the students were encouraged to make their presentation to state legislators who share a role in road development in Doña Ana County and can identify potential funding from the state level.