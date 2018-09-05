Diocese of Las Cruces Responds to Attorney General's Request to Inspect Files

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MGN Online Graphics

Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces announced today that it has received a letter from New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas dated Tuesday, September 4, 2018, requesting access to diocesan personnel files—including those of clergy who previously served in the diocese—in order to review any possible material related to the sexual abuse of minors; past or present. The diocese has been in communication with the Attorney General’s office and has begun the process of cooperating with their review of the files.

“We welcome this opportunity to cooperate with Attorney General Balderas,” said Bishop Oscar Cantú. “Having an independent authority reviewing our files can foster greater confidence in the transparency and accountability of the Diocese of Las Cruces.”

The Diocese of Las Cruces encourages those who have been the victim of sexual abuse by clergy or church personnel to contact local authorities or Margarita Williams—the Victim Assistance Coordinator for the diocese—at (575) 523-7577 or MWilliams@RCDLC.org.