Detectives search for suspect in Anthony stabbing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Dona Ana County Sheriff's detectives need your help finding the suspect accused of stabbing an Anthony man early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the incident happened at about 1 a.m. at a home on the 800 block of Golf Course Road, where witnesses say a large gathering was taking place.

According to a news release, a gray car drove up to the house before at least two men, one of whom was identified as Ezequiel Gonzales, 25, left the car and went inside.

Detectives say one of the men began to argue with the victim, a 23-year-old man.

The argument then escalated into a physical fight, which reportedly prompted Gonzales to get involved. He allegedly stabbed the man several times in his torso.

The victim is in serious, but stable, condition, according to officials.

Gonzales is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the detective assigned to the case, (575) 525-8897, or Las Cruces Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS. Information provided is completely anonymous, and you may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if a tip leads to an arrest.