Crash shuts down I-10 near Vinton
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - All lanes are closed on Interstate 10 East near Vinton due to a crash.
Traffic has backed-up to the Travel Information Center, and the clearing time is unknown at this time.
Be extra careful in dusty and stormy weather.
The photo is courtesy of TxDOT.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes are closed on I-10 East @ Vinton due to a crash. Backup is to Travel Information Center, and the clearing time is until further notice. Be extra careful in dusty and stormy weather pic.twitter.com/c3Iagp0Y7J— Monica Cortez (@MonicaKTSM) March 12, 2019