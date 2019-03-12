Las Cruces News

Crash shuts down I-10 near Vinton

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 02:10 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - All lanes are closed on Interstate 10 East near Vinton due to a crash.

Traffic has backed-up to the Travel Information Center, and the clearing time is unknown at this time.

Be extra careful in dusty and stormy weather.

The photo is courtesy of TxDOT. 

