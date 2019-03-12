Centennial HS community voice concern over placement of Columbia Elementary students Video

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - More than 100 people voiced their concerns over the placement of elementary school students at a local high school in Las Cruces on Monday evening.

As we've reported, Centennial High School is currently housing hundreds of younger students while nearby Columbia Elementary School is rebuilt following issues with mold. The younger students were relocated last September.

Centennial High's Student Body President said there is not enough room at the school and it's starting to affect school programs.

"We still want to continue to welcome them here. We understand how difficult of an issue it is, however, we need to keep in mind that we need to protect the foundation of Centennial High School, a school that consistently produces winners on the local, state and national level," Cameron Castillo, Student Body President told KTSM.

Las Cruces Public Schools has said the reconstruction of Columbia Elementary is expected to take two and a half years.