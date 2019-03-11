Border Patrol agent delivers baby on I-10 between Deming, Las Cruces

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Expect everyone involved to tell this story for the rest of their life.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was the first to respond to an emergency and delivered a baby Sunday on Interstate 10 between Deming and Las Cruces.

The agent responded to a call before noon on March 10, according to a Border Patrol news release.

A 23-year-old woman had already gone into labor and the agent, also a certified Emergency Medical Technician, helped bring the baby into the world as traffic continued to pass.

Both the mother and the child were transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces.

"Often times Border Patrol agents are the closest law enforcement officers to many emergencies," a news release said. "That is why they have to wear many hats and take on many roles to ensure the safety of the public that they swore to defend."