Authorities search for Dona Ana stabbing suspect

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Authorities need your help finding the man accused of stabbing another man near Las Cruces earlier this week.

According to a news release, it happened at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday at a home near the intersection of Shenandoah Trail and Thorpe Road.

Officials say the parents of the victim, a 27-year-old man, heard their son talking to someone, but didn't see a fight.

According to the release, the man's mother said she then heard a loud bang and went to check on him.

She told investigators that she found her son sitting on the couch bleeding from his neck. He was taken to an El Paso area hospital to treat his stab wound.

Officials did not release the severity of his injuries.

Detectives say the suspect is a man wearing tan, camouflage shorts and a wide-brimmed military-style Booney hat with a drawstring.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces Doña Ana County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.nmcrimestoppers.org.