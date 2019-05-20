18-year-old man dead, two others injured in alleged DWI crash near Tortugas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DONA ANA COUNTY, NM (KTSM) - An 18-year-old man is dead, and two others were injured, following an alleged DWI crash near Tortugas early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. near South Main Street and Watson Lane.

Officials say Juan Ordonez, 18, was driving the car at speeds of more than 75 miles per hour when he lost control and crashed.

The front passenger, a man whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

A backseat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He suffered multiple broken bones.

Officials say both Ordonez and Garcia were taken to an El Paso hospital in serious condition.

According to the release, alcohol is believed to have been a factor, and deputies also reportedly found narcotics near the vehicle.

Investigators say Ordonez was driving on a revoked license for previous DWI-related offenses at the time of the crash.