'Armed and dangerous' prison escapees traveling towards Las Cruces captured near Hatch
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Two "armed and dangerous" inmates who allegedly escaped from an Arkansas prison on Thursday were captured as they were traveling towards Las Cruces.
According to a news release, Jason Michael Brown, 31, and Geronimo Medina-Espeicuta, 47, were heading south on I-25 on Friday when New Mexico State Police officers stopped them near Hatch.
Police then conducted a high-risk, felony traffic stop and successfully took the men into custody.
Both inmates will be extradited back to Arkansas.
