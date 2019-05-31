'Armed and dangerous' prison escapees traveling towards Las Cruces captured near Hatch

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Michael Brown (left) and Geronimo Medina-Espeicuta (right)

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Two "armed and dangerous" inmates who allegedly escaped from an Arkansas prison on Thursday were captured as they were traveling towards Las Cruces.

According to a news release, Jason Michael Brown, 31, and Geronimo Medina-Espeicuta, 47, were heading south on I-25 on Friday when New Mexico State Police officers stopped them near Hatch.

Police then conducted a high-risk, felony traffic stop and successfully took the men into custody.

Both inmates will be extradited back to Arkansas.