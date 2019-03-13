Wounded warriors find new ways to serve

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Many soldiers struggle once finding out injuries have ended their time on the battlefield, but competitions like the Army Trials are these heroes find new ways to serve their country.

Injured while serving the U.S. Army, retired Specialist Michelle Sanchez was looking for a way to get back to normal life. She leaned on the skills and discipline she gained wile enlisted and turned to a sport requiring practice and patience.

"When I came back from Iraq, I had a lot of PTSD and other issues that I just didn't know how to deal with and archery was my savior. I picked it up and would just shoot for hours in my backyard," Sanchez said.

The targets for Sanchez quickly moved from her backyard to the bulleyes for Team Army.

She competed in the Army Trials in Fort Bliss with other wounded warriors pushing through their injuries in sports such as archery, rugby and shooting.

"When we get injured, we have to come to the hard reality that we can no longer do the things we did before. So we come out here, we have to find each other again and find things that we can do; focus on our abilities rather than our disabilities," Sanchez said.

When it comes to the Army Warrior Care and Transition's Army Trials, there's much more than bragging rights on the line, "Doing this opens a whole new world for you. You can get classified to the paralympics. You can do Invictus," retired U.S. Army Specialist, Lauren Britt said.

The Army Trials provide a path for these heroes to take on life's advesities as a team.

"These guys that are in WTU or WTB's, we kind of lose ourselves. When we come together, we all have injuries. We are all going through emotional things, visibile or invisible wounds and to be around each other and cheer each other on," Sanchez said.

The trials will help determine which athletes get selectec to represent Team Army at the Department of Defense Warrior Games in June.