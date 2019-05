Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - One woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was stabbed in East El Paso Monday evening.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened just after 7 p.m. at a home located on the 10000 block of Lakewood.

Police have not yet said if anyone has been taken into custody.

