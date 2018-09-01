Weather Authority Alert: Rainy Labor Day Weekend in Store

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Luz Del Valle Images

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The KTSM Weather Authority team has issued an alert through Monday evening for the chance of heavy rainfall.

A wave of humid air is streaming in from the south and southeast, which, combined with an upper level wave coming in from Utah late Sunday, creates a recipe for many area storms.

The area could see isolated one-inch rainfall totals Saturday night, but the bulk of the storms and heaviest rainfall potential will be late Sunday and Labor Day.

Cooler temperatures will also stick around for the next few days.

