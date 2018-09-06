Weather Authority Alert: More storms expected Thursday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Lisa Miller

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - The Sun City started off Thursday morning with Flash Flood warnings for Central El Paso as storms formed overnight and dumped more than an inch of rain in several areas across town.

This is why the Weather Authority issued a Weather Alert that is expected to lift by 8pm Thursday.

As the cold front moves in, dew point temperatures will spike this afternoon, leaving the atmosphere unstable and with plenty of subtropical air. This will help generate a few more storms later this afternoon, which will be capable of once again producing heaving rainfall.

This will linger into Friday, but as usual, not everyone will get to benefit from the precipitation.

Drier air will start working into the area from the west over the weekend, with thunderstorm chances dropping dramatically on Sunday and Monday.