Two bodies found in canal in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Update: (4:30 p.m.) El Paso Police say the bodies of two men were recovered Tuesday morning in the canal area between the Bustamante Wastewater Plant and the Zaragoza Port of Entry.

Investigators say a Plant employee found the bodies floating in the water at the Riverside Gate just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say the men were both wearing black shirts, underwear and low cut socks.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the men is asked to call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566- TIPS.

The recover is in the 10000 block of Southside, which is East of the Zaragoza Port of Entry.

The bodies were first reported by Border Patrol around 11 a.m., police said.

The police department said it's Crimes Against Persons unit was responding to a "body in the canal."

The El Paso Fire Department is assisting with the rescue, but the case is being handled by the El Paso Police Department, a fire department spokesman said.

KTSM is on its way to the scene and we will update you as more information becomes available.