Vehicle hits, seriously injures pedestrian in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening.

Police say the department's Special Traffic Investigators responded to the intersection of Alameda and Coronado at about 7:30 p.m.

