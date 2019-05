Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An off-duty officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash in East El Paso on Friday morning.

As KTSM reported, the wreck happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Loop 375 near Edgemere.

Police say the officer was escorting a funeral procession on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit him or her.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.