UTEP fans hopeful football team can break losing streak after another loss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The losing streak continues for the miners. Fans left the stadium disappointed Saturday night.

It started off with a lot of energy as the miners started the season at home. Fans cheered them on.

In the end the miners didn't get the win they were hoping for. but many miners fans are not losing hope.

"I feel like they were a little bit disappointed that the UTEP miners we're losing but I also feel like they were entertained by the game," said Julia Bayer, a young miners fan.

"Hopefully they'll have a much better year than they did last year. Hopefully they improve as they go on you know with the new coaching staff and stuff. Hopefully as the year goes on they'll just get better," said Julio Fonseca, a fan.

Last season, UTEP was winless 0 to 12.