Two injured in overnight stabbing at fast food restaurant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning at an Upper Valley fast food restaurant.

According to investigators, they were called to the area of the Burger King in the 7900 block of N. Mesa at Crossroads at 2:58 a.m. in reference to a stabbing. Once they arrived, they located two victims who were both taken to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

EPPD confirms one person is in custody in reference to the stabbing. The full extent of the victims injuries was not immediately available.