Two Burger King employees ambushed, stabbed in West El Paso EPPD Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two Burger King employees were ambushed and stabbed by a transient man Sunday morning in West El Paso.

Kenneth Casey Frank, 28, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said that at about 2:59 a.m. on May 19, Franks ambushed Marcos Reyes, 27, and Seth Gomez, 18, outside the Burger King at 7935 N. Mesa. The two had just closed the restaurant and were leaving when he stabbed them.

Frank was arrested when the two employees pointed him out to police. It was not the first time they encountered him.

"Officers had stopped and questioned Frank earlier that morning after employees had reported him for a disturbance," police said. "At that time Frank was released once it was determined that no crime

had been committed."

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $100,000.