EL PASO, Texas - Two crashes sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The first accident happened just before midnight on I-10 East at the Trowbridge exit ramp, near Bassett Place.

Police supervisors said two cars were involved and two people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to recover.

Two dogs and two cats were in one of the cars, but the pets were not harmed in the accident, police said.

The second accident was shortly after midnight on Gateway East near North Yarbrough Drive.

Police said a white SUV rolled over into the center median.

One person was taken to the hospital, a police supervisor said.

"She went hard right and she hit the curb," said Peter Estrada, who witnessed the crash. "And there were sparks flying and she went hard left, in the median right here, and just flipped."

At this time, we don't know what led to either incident. Police are investigating.