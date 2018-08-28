Tuesday's Weather: Hot and dry

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Lisa Miller from East El Paso

Expect another hot day across the Sun City.

El Paso hit an official high of 99° Monday at the airport, and we expect to see much of the same today.

The Borderland area will see westerly winds followed by high pressure system today through Friday, and this will bring seasonably hot and mostly dry weather across southern New Mexico and Far West Texas.

There isn't much humid air to work with these next few days, so only expect a slight chance for mainly mountain area thunderstorms.

The good news is, humid, unstable air will flow back into the region resulting in increasing shower and thunderstorm activity for this Labor Day holiday weekend.